Good Thursday. The heat and humidity will be the main feature of our weather once again with highs making it into the upper 80s. I think we will see a few showers or storms popping up east of Chattanooga later this afternoon. Most of us, however, will go rain free today.

For the weekend we are watching carefully the tropical low slowly working its way into the Gulf of Mexico. I think we will see some rain this weekend into next week. The question is, "How much?" Different model data has the low moving in different directions. A more westerly track has it moving through Mississippi this weekend. A more easterly track has it making landfall in the Florida Panhandle. The more easterly track right now looks to be the most likely in which, through Wednesday, we would get 2.5" to 3.5" of rain.