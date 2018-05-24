NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Nashville voters are heading to the polls to elect a mayor, their second election this month.

Mayor David Briley faces election Thursday for the job he took in March. He replaced former Mayor Megan Barry, who pleaded guilty to a felony and resigned amid an extramarital affair with her bodyguard.

Earlier this month, the growing southern city's voters rejected a multibillion-dollar transit plan. Primary elections with high-profile governor and U.S. Senate races are in August, with the general election in November.

Briley needs more than 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff. Regardless, another mayoral election is set for next year.

Briley faces 12 opponents, including conservative commentator Carol Swain, Councilwoman Erica Gilmore, state Rep. Harold Love, community activist Jeff Obafemi Carr and conservative radio personality Ralph Bristol.