UPDATE: One person hurt in early morning shooting on Ashland Terrace
The shooting happened just after 2:00 a.m. Chattanooga Police confirm one person has been hurt and was taken to the hospital.
Thursday, May 24th 2018, 4:15 am EDT by
Updated:
Thursday, May 24th 2018, 10:01 am EDT
Chattanooga Police are investigating an early morning shooting on the 600 block of Ashland Terrace.
Chattanooga police say the male victim sustained serious injuries from the gunshot but should be okay.
Police say a witness told them the suspects made entry into the house and demanded money. The witness also said that when the man tried to fight off the suspects he was shot by one of them.
No suspect description has been released.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Call 423-698-2525 if you have information that can help investigators with this case.
