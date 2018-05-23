With rain in April, and storms in May, it's ideal conditions for the plants we love, and the ones we don't. The United States Department of Agriculture marked Hamilton County as 7A and 7B in the hardiness zone.

Poison ivy, poison oak, and nettle: those are only a few types of poisonous plants in our area, but you can find them everywhere.

"The leaves almost kind of, they kinda look like a spearmint plant. Earlier in the season they don't have the flowering, and then later on they have a whitish flower later into the season," says Dr. Von Gremp of American Family Center in Hixson.

Dr. Von Gremp tells Channel 3, the reaction to nettle is much different than poison oak and poison ivy. Tiny needles will puncture the skin, inserting a histamine.

"It's more like hives. It actually happens fairly quickly, and usually resolves fairly quickly. So you'll walk through nettles and in just a few minutes you'll be like whoa, a burn, a sting, you'll feel it right then," adds Dr. Von Gremp.

The rash should improve in several hours. The oil from poison oak and poison ivy creates a different reaction. The allergy comes from Urushiol. This oil can be transferred by brushing against it, or coming in contact with a pet. Arms and legs are most likely to react, while thicker skin is rarely affected.

"It's harder for that oil to get inside, so we actually rarely if ever see poison ivy on the palms of our hands, but the back of your hands, the side of your fingers," adds Dr. Von Gremp.

His practice is seeing 3-5 patients a day now, with a reaction from either poison oak or poison ivy. He tells Channel 3, if it has leaves of three, let it be. And to still be on guard in the fall. The leaves turn red, including the stem, and there is still enough oil to cause a reaction during the cool months.

If you're a transplant and you're newly hiking to the area, Dr. Von Gremp says it may sound silly, but make sure you have on something with sleeves and pants to protect you. If you do come into contact with one of these poisonous plants, wash off immediately with a harsh dish soap.