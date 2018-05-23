While a version of the word chicken might be in its name, Chick-fil-A's most popular menu item isn't actually its signature fried chicken sandwich.

It's — wait for it — fries!

The restaurant chain, that's often celebrated for its customer service, confirmed to TODAY Food that its waffle fries are the chain's top-selling menu item.

Created in 1985, the recipe for Chick-fil-A’s waffle fries consists of potatoes (treated with a preservative agent), canola oil and sea salt, has remained largely unchanged over the years. The potatoes come from a family-owned business in Washington state, according to the company's Chicken Wire blog.

Ever notice the extra thick fries with more potato skin and fewer holes? According to Chick-fil-A, customers are divided on whether they love or hate these. In an online poll, half of the voters said they like all the fries, while the rest were evenly split between those who like the skin-on fries and those who only want skinless.

While sodas are next in line for most ordered item at the franchise, not surprisingly the original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, which has been around since 1964, came in third. It consists of a hand-breaded chicken breast and two dill pickles on a toasted, buttered bun. This long-time staple was the invention of Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy, who used a pressure cooker and peanut oil, a technique still used today. Just like KFC's original recipe, Cathy's official recipe is locked in a vault at the company headquarters.

In 2016, the company tallied up orders of the sandwich to see which city eats it the most. Atlanta, where the company is based, came in at No. 1 followed by the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas area; Houston; Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. Other cities that made the top 10 list included Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina and Orlando.

The chain’s chicken biscuits, which are handmade, came in at No. 8 on the most-ordered items list. A Chick-fil-A spokesperson told TODAY Food by email that customers ordered 119 million biscuits in 2017, with 19 million ordered in Atlanta alone. To make the biscuits, Chick-fil-A team members roll in at 5:30 a.m., and it takes about 30 minutes to complete each batch.

Other popular menu items to crack the top 10 include chicken nuggets, at No. 3, and chicken strips at No. 9.

Anyone remember Chick-fil-A’s lemon pie? That would have been tops on our list! While it’s not on the menu at most locations, you can still get it at the Dwarf House Chick-fil-A in Atlanta, the location of the first restaurant Cathy opened in 1946.