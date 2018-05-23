In April of last year, 34-year old Tirrell Shropshire was shot and killed in the darkness of early morning on Rawlings Street in Orchard Knob.

"The information that we have now leads us to believe that he was targeted," said Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller, "that it was not a random or opportunity crime. This was definitely a target for Tirrell."

Shropshire had been at a get together earlier in the evening.

"He decided to go home for a brief moment with one of his friends," Sgt. Miller explained. "He went inside his residence and then when he exited to go to another location. That's when the suspect came from another home and shot Tirrell there at his residence."

The gunman took off, leaving Shropshire to die in the driveway.

"His stepdad was still inside," Miller added. "His stepdad is disabled, wheelchair-bound, and Tirrell succumbed to his injuries with his stepdad just inside."

There is not much known about the suspect.

"It appears to be a black male that's approximately 6 feet tall and medium to thin build," said Miller. "No one saw him prior to coming around and shooting at Tirrell and it was obviously in the dark. There wasn't a lot of street light in the area so, you know, he made a quick entrance and quick exit."

If you know anything about what happened or who is responsible, you could earn reward cash up to $1,000.

"Any bit of information that you have is valuable to us," explained Sgt. Miller. "It could be the suspect name, nickname, something you saw on Facebook, it could be a car that you saw in the area or it could be someone else told you information that you wanted to relate that you may not know for yourself."

There is a killer out there who needs to face justice and there is a family who could use some answers.

"Tirrell's mother, I remember that morning, her coming to the scene and she was very distraught as any mother would be," Sgt. Miller recalled. "So, he has family and is valuable to them and to us. If you have any information please call in so we can close this case."

Let's join forces to make our neighborhoods safe and solve crimes together. If you call in a tip, we will never ask your identity. You will be issued a case number and that will be how you are referenced all the way through your involvement with the case, even if you earn the reward.

Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333