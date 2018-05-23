The City of Red Bank announced a new system Wednesday that will help them better communicate with their residents and businesses.

The new service known as REACH Alert will allow the city to share important information about things like power outages, road closures, hazmat situations, etc. with everyone. The notifications will come via text message, email or voice call. The system will be implemented beginning on July 1, 2018.

“We understand the importance of timely communication and ensuring that we keep our citizens in the loop regarding events affecting the City of Red Bank," Mayor John Roberts said. "As a result, we are pleased to announce that we are initiating a new notification service called REACH Alert."

The system is currently in Phase One. This means those interested in receiving alerts need to opt-in to the system. To register for the program, follow these steps:

Go to www.reachalert.com and click on MY ACCOUNT. Select CREATE ACCOUNT. Follow the prompts and enter your preferred contact information. Network Name: type Red Bank (click on our name when it appears). Select Resident or Business Enter your address and click on it when it appears in the drop-down list. Four phone numbers and four email addresses can be registered per household.