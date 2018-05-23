A McMinn County man was shot during a domestic assault incident.

According to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy, 37-year-old Reginal Moten was shot when he violated an order of protection and attempted to assault a woman he knows.

Moten sustained serious injuries after the victim shot him several times. He was taken to an area hospital where he remains.

"Moten still will face the previous charges, and now will be likely be charged with violating the order of protection and the assault once he is out of the hospital," Sheriff Guy explained.