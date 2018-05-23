UPDATE: One of Hamilton County's 12 Most Wanted has been arrested.

Antonio Lamar Collier was arrested for rape and aggravated assault.

Detectives with the HCSO Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST) received information about a possible location where they could find Collier.

Collier was taken into custody Saturday and booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help find a man on Hamilton County's 12 Most Wanted list.

22-year-old Antonio Lamar Collier is wanted for rape and aggravated assault.

He is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 6'01" and weighs 159 pounds.