News
HCSO searching for man on Hamilton Co.'s 12 Most Wanted
22-year-old Antonio Lamar Collier is wanted for rape and aggravated assault.
Wednesday, May 23rd 2018, 12:31 pm EDT by
Updated:
Wednesday, May 23rd 2018, 12:31 pm EDT
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help find a man on Hamilton County's 12 Most Wanted list.
He is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 6'01" and weighs 159 pounds.
If you know where deputies can find Collier, contact the HCSO at 423-209-7140 or 423-622-0022.