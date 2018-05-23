The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help find a man on Hamilton County's 12 Most Wanted list.

22-year-old Antonio Lamar Collier is wanted for rape and aggravated assault.

He is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 6'01" and weighs 159 pounds.

If you know where deputies can find Collier, contact the HCSO at 423-209-7140 or 423-622-0022.

 
