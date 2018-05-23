“Suspending construction-related lane closures during the busy Memorial Day weekend will lessen congestion and delays on Tennessee’s major highways,” said Commissioner John Schroer. “We want to do our part to help everyone have an enjoyable and safe holiday weekend and keep traffic flowing as smoothly and efficiently as possible.”

Reduced speed limits will still be in effect in work zones. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.



"Our primary goal is to honor this Memorial Day weekend by reducing the number of traffic fatalities across Tennessee,” Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner David W. Purkey said. “Currently, we are seeing an increase in distracted driving crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities. We hope that drivers will make safe choices when traveling on our roadways. State Troopers will do their best to enforce the traffic laws and keep all Tennesseans safe.”



AAA estimates more than 41.5 million Americans will travel this Memorial Day holiday, nearly 5% more than last year. This marks the highest travel volume on record since 2005 for the holiday. An estimated 727,000 Tennesseans will drive to their Memorial Day travel destinations.