Voters in some Georgia counties were greeted with a long list of questions Tuesday, with the questions being different for party affiliation as well as by county.

The question topics ranged from the decriminalization of marijuana for medical use to banning the sale of bump stocks.

Catoosa County

Democratic questions

QUESTION 1: Should the sale distribution of bump stocks be prohibited in the State of Georgia? YES – 83% OF VOTE

QUESTION 2: Should Georgia pull down our federal tax dollars to save rural hospitals and create more than fifty thousand jobs by expanding Medicaid? YES – 91% OF VOTE

QUESTION 3: Should Georgia allow voters to elect our own representatives by amending our Constitution to place the power of drawing district lines under the authority of an independent, non-partisan commission? YES – 79% OF VOTE

QUESTION 4: Should Georgia alleviate traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions, and better connect communities by investing a substantial of existing tax dollars in mass transit? YES – 78% OF VOTE

GOP questions

QUESTION 1: Since the law requires that the safety of children is the primary responsibility of the parents and the law requires children to attend school, and considering the parents can be put in jail for not complying with the law, should the administrators and school board members be liable under the law to keep our children safe while in the schools? YES – 78% OF VOTE

QUESTION 2: Since after every major school shooting, studies and reports were issued regarding the negligence and dereliction of duty school board members and administrators, should our administrators in the Catoosa County Public Schools and school board members be required to read and implement the findings of those reports? YES – 81% OF VOTE

QUESTION 3: Since every report issued after a school shooting demonstrated that the number one priority is to keep guns out of the schools, should metal detectors be installed in our public schools to keep guns out of the schools? YES – 77% OF VOTE

QUESTION 4: Is it reasonable to allow certain teachers who are properly trained to have a weapon with them in school to protect teachers, students, and staff? YES – 85% OF VOTE

QUESTION 5: Should the fact that each individual right enumerated in the Bill of Rights in our Constitution has a matching verse in then Old Testament and the New Testament be taught in our schools? (this is where the term God Given Rights originates) YES – 92% OF VOTE

QUESTION 6: Should the Board of Commissioners rotate the annual audits to a different auditing company each year in order to prevent theft? YES – 88% OF VOTE

QUESTION 7: Since the County Commissioners are part-time, should the County cease paying for benefits (such as health insurance) and only pay for out of pocket expenses and per diem? YES – 72% OF VOTE

QUESTION 8: Should all property taxes be eliminated on the primary residences of those who are 65 or older? YES – 86% OF VOTE

QUESTION 9: If the citizens should vote to approve SPLOST and ESPLOST taxes should our property taxes be offset by those amounts? YES – 67% OF VOTE

QUESTION 10: Should the Polo Grounds in Fort Oglethorpe be returned to its historic use (for tourism purposes and a public park) and the ball fields presently on the Polo Grounds be relocated to unused property in Chickamauga Park behind the Fort Oglethorpe High School on Battlefield Parkway? YES – 68% OF VOTE

DADE COUNTY

Democratic questions (there were no GOP questions on the ballot)

QUESTION 1: Should the sale distribution of bump stocks be prohibited in the State of Georgia? YES – 77% OF VOTE

QUESTION 2: Should Georgia pull down our federal tax dollars to save rural hospitals and create more than fifty thousand jobs by expanding Medicaid? YES – 83% OF VOTE

QUESTION 3: Should Georgia allow voters to elect our own representatives by amending our Constitution to place the power of drawing district lines under the authority of an independent, non-partisan commission? YES – 78% OF VOTE

QUESTION 4: Should Georgia alleviate traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions, and better connect communities by investing a substantial of existing tax dollars in mass transit? YES – 70% OF VOTE

MURRAY COUNTY

Democratic questions (there were no GOP questions on the ballot)

QUESTION 1: Should the sale distribution of bump stocks be prohibited in the State of Georgia? YES – 81% OF VOTE

QUESTION 2: Should Georgia pull down our federal tax dollars to save rural hospitals and create more than fifty thousand jobs by expanding Medicaid? YES – 91% OF VOTE

QUESTION 3: Should Georgia allow voters to elect our own representatives by amending our Constitution to place the power of drawing district lines under the authority of an independent, non-partisan commission? YES – 81% OF VOTE

QUESTION 4: Should Georgia alleviate traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions, and better connect communities by investing a substantial of existing tax dollars in mass transit? YES – 78% OF VOTE

Walker County

Democratic questions

QUESTION 1: Should the sale distribution of bump stocks be prohibited in the State of Georgia? YES – 82% OF VOTE

QUESTION 2: Should Georgia pull down our federal tax dollars to save rural hospitals and create more than fifty thousand jobs by expanding Medicaid? YES – 88% OF VOTE

QUESTION 3: Should Georgia allow voters to elect our own representatives by amending our Constitution to place the power of drawing district lines under the authority of an independent, non-partisan commission? YES – 79% OF VOTE

QUESTION 4: Should Georgia alleviate traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions, and better connect communities by investing a substantial of existing tax dollars in mass transit? YES – 71% OF VOTE

GOP questions

QUESTION 1: Members of the Walker County Development Authority are currently appointed. The Authority has the power to give property tax abatements to businesses and to levy taxes. Do the voters of Walker County, Georgia favor electing the members of the Authority instead of the members being appointed? YES – 85% OF VOTE

QUESTION 2: 30 states and the District of Columbia currently have laws broadly legalizing marijuana in some form which amounts to 60% of the United States and 16 of the remaining 20 states have passed laws allowing for the use of a CDB extract, usually in oil form, with minimal tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)and often for the treatment of epilepsy or seizures in seriously ill children. Do the voters of Walker County, Georgia favor the legalization of marijuana as an option for medicine for patients in the State of Georgia? YES – 69% OF VOTE

Whitfield County

Democratic questions

QUESTION 1: Should the sale and distribution of bump stocks be prohibited in the State of Georgia? YES – 78% OF VOTE

QUESTION 2: Should Georgia pull down our federal tax dollars to save rural hospitals and create more than fifty thousand jobs by expanding Medicaid? YES – 91% OF VOTE

QUESTION 3: Should Georgia allow voters to elect our own representatives by amending our Constitution to place the power of drawing district lines under the authority of an independent, non-partisan commission? YES – 79% OF VOTE

Question 4: Should Georgia alleviate traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions, and better connect communities by investing a substantial amount of existing tax dollars in mass transit? YES – 80% OF VOTE

GOP questions

QUESTION 1: Should the state of Georgia continue to issue illegal aliens a state driver's license? NO – 90% OF VOTE

QUESTION 2: Should public school teachers be permitted to carry their personal weapon on school grounds if they hold a weapons carry license? YES – 78% OF VOTE

QUESTION 3: Should the state of Georgia keep Day Light Savings Time year around? YES – 70% OF VOTE

QUESTION 4: Should Georgia offer Amazon billions of dollars in incentives to locate its second headquarters in Georgia? NO – 69% OF VOTE

QUESTION 5: Should illegal aliens be granted amnesty? NO – 91% OF VOTE

QUESTION 6: Currently, the U.S. adds over 1,000,000 new legal immigrants a year. Should that number be reduced? YES – 78% OF VOTE

QUESTION 7: Should the medical use of marijuana be decriminalized? YES – 69% OF VOTE

QUESTION 8: Should casino gambling be legalized? NO – 57% OF VOTE

QUESTION 9: Should business owners have the right to refuse service based on religious beliefs? YES – 70% OF VOTE

QUESTION 10: Should English be the official language of the state of Georgia? YES – 96% OF VOTE