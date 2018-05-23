KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Former Tennessee wide receiver CJ Fayton is returning to his alma mater in a new position.

Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer announced the hire of Fayton as the Volunteers' director of VFL (Vol For Life) programming on Tuesday.

Fayton lettered at Tennessee from 2002-05. He also played basketball at Tennessee in 2000-01.

His job involves providing career planning to student-athletes and keeping former Tennessee athletes connected to the university.

Fayton had been an associate athletics director at Maryville (Tennessee) College.

Former Tennessee offensive lineman Antone Davis stepped down as the football program's Vol For Life Coordinator in November. In his resignation letter, Davis criticized former football coach Butch Jones' treatment of him .

The position has changed under Fulmer, who took over as athletic director in December . Fayton will work with athletes in all sports rather than focusing entirely on football.