Board will hear Cyntoia Brown's request for clemency
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Cyntoia Brown, a woman who is serving a life sentence for killing a man when she was a 16-year-old prostitute, is going to make her case for clemency at a hearing in a Tennessee prison.
The state's Board of Parole will make a recommendation sometime after the hearing Wednesday. But the decision will ultimately be up to Gov. Bill Haslam.
Celebrities including Kim Kardashian and singer Rihanna have launched a social media campaign to free the now 30-year-old woman.
Brown's lawyers have said she was a sex-trafficking victim who killed a man because she was afraid for her life. Prosecutors said she shot him and robbed him.
Brown was tried as an adult and convicted of first-degree murder. She must serve at least 51 years in prison before release.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.