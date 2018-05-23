UPDATE: LAS VEGAS (AP) - The contracts of 50,000 workers employed at 34 casino-hotels in Las Vegas expire at midnight Thursday.

They could walk off the job any time starting Friday.

The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

The union said it is asking for training on new skills and job opportunities as the companies adopt technology that can displace workers.

MGM said it met with union negotiators Monday and has more talks scheduled this week. Caesars said it expects to agree to a new contract on or about June 1.

PREVIOUS STORY: LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas casinos could watch tens of thousands of employees walk off the job for the first time in more than three decades after union members voted to authorize a strike at any time starting June 1.

About 25,000 members of the Culinary Union who work at 34 different casino-resorts across the tourist destination cast ballots in two sessions. The move hands union negotiators a huge bargaining chip as they work to solidify new five-year contracts.

The last strike, in 1984, spanned 67 days and cost the city and workers tens of millions of dollars.

MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment operate more than half the properties that would be affected by a strike. Both companies say they expect to reach an agreement before the contract expires.