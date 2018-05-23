Good Wednesday. After some good rain and thunderstorms Tuesday we will see our weather focus change over to heat and humidity for a couple of days.

Today we will manage a high of 88 with dew points in the mid-60s. That will make it fairly muggy through the day. The same front that brought the rainfall yesterday has moved south of the area and as a result, the rain chances for today are very low. I would put us at only a 20% chance for a stray shower, primarily south and east of Chattanooga.

Thursday will be just about the same with morning temps in the upper 60s warming into the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon. Thursday will also only sport a slight chance for a passing afternoon shower.

Friday will be a little cooler with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s. We are lowering the rain chance a bit to only 30% for Friday afternoon.

We are starting to get a better picture of the impact the low in the Caribbean will have on us this weekend. Most of the heavy rain potential looks like it will stay south of us (central GA / Florida), With that said, we should still expect spotty showers to make it into the Tennessee Valley both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

For Memorial Day, temps will range from 68 in the morning to 81 in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and we should expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, primarily in the afternoon.

