An Oak Ridge man surprised a bear on the front porch of his rental cabin in Wears Valley, and has the injuries to prove it!

Tom Jeskie told 10News he heard a noise on the porch Friday evening and went outside. There, he encountered a bear that swatted at him, leaving claw marks on his arm, before running away.

He reported the incident to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). Spokesperson Matt Cameron said the bear "responded in a way that's understandable" for the situation, and because it was a "nighttime active" bear, it might not have to be euthanized.

Still, wildlife officers set a trap for the bear and gave a neighbor a depredation permit allowing him to kill the bear if it comes back.

Cameron also said, from the distance between the claw marks, this was a fairly large bear.