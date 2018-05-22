Lea Ann Burk

Some Hamilton County elementary students and parents are protesting the transfer of their principal.

Snow Hill Principal Lea Ann Burk was told Monday she would be moved to Alpine Crest Elementary for the 2018-19 school year. But Snow Hill parents have started a petition drive to convince Superintendent Bryan Johnson to keep Mrs. Burk at their school, saying she does a great job, and the school has had five different principals in nine years.

Tuesday afternoon, several students were seen outside the school carrying signs showing their support for Mrs. Burk.

Burk has been principal at Snow Hill for the past two years.

In a press release Monday, Hamilton County school officials said this about Mrs. Burk:

"Experience as a principal was high on the list of parents at Alpine Crest Elementary and they certainly have that in their new school leader. Veteran Hamilton County principal Lea Ann Burk moves over to Alpine Crest from Snow Hill Elementary. Ms. Burk is completing her 15th year as a principal in Hamilton County Schools. She has served as the principal at Falling Water Elementary, Brown Academy, and Lakeside Academy. Ms. Burk led Falling Water Elementary to the National Blue Ribbon School honor in 2016. She began her administrative career at Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts as an assistant principal. Ms. Burk was a teacher at Hillcrest Elementary and spent 15 years in the classroom at Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences, which she helped to open.

Supt. Johnson has not named a replacement for Mrs. Burk at Snow Hill. He has not made any comment about the student protests or the petition to keep the principal. Mrs. Burk was not at school Tuesday afternoon, and could not be reached for comment.