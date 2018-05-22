News
Best selling children's book author returns home to Thrasher Elementary
There was a special reading celebration at Thrasher Elementary School on Signal Mountain.
Tuesday, May 22nd 2018, 5:47 pm EDT by
Updated:
Thursday, May 24th 2018, 3:13 pm EDT
There was a special reading celebration at Thrasher Elementary School on Signal Mountain Tuesday. Best selling children's author Chris Grabenstein visited with students, sharing his story.
He won his first writing award while he was a sixth grader at Thrasher. He later attended Signal Mountain Jr. High and Notre Dame High School.
He has written more than fifty popular children's books.
The University of Tennessee notified Grabenstein that he is a 2018 Distinguished Alumni award recipient. The actual award will be awarded in September at the Alumni Awards banquet. Grabenstein read excerpts from his books and congratulated Thrasher students on reading for almost two million minutes this year.