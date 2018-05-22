Father's Day is June 17th. Do you know what you're getting dad yet?

Tech gadgets have been popular gifts for fathers since the 1960s, and they're even more popular now. If you're looking for some of the newest and coolest gifts for your dad, here are a few of my favorites.

If your dad has yet to try a drone, I'd suggest something even more fun that can fly indoors. The PowerUp paper airplane is not just fun but is practically indestructible. It truly is made of paper. Fold it using the included template and attach the propeller before charging it through a USB connection. You can control the airplane through an app on your smartphone. Since it's made of paper, if you crash it (and you probably will) just re-create the plane with another sheet of paper.

Seeing a check-engine light on your car's instrument panel can be nothing more than an annoyance. Still, you usually have to take it to a mechanic to diagnose the problem and turn off the light. Dad can become a mechanic using the Fixd car health management device. It's a small box (the size of a container of dental floss) that plugs into a car's OBD-II port. You can leave the Fixd gadget in the car or use it on multiple vehicles. If a check engine light comes on, the Fixd diagnoses the problem and, in most cases resets

the light. The Fixd also monitors the car, so should a problem arise, the device sends a message to the Fixd app. It also keeps a maintenance record of each vehicle so you never miss routine mileage maintenance.

Many dads have some old LPs stored away somewhere but they probably don't have anything to play them. Turntables are big again as most artists release new music on vinyl albums. Turntables from Audio-Technica are of good quality and won't break the bank. The turntables connect to a stereo system without needing a pre-amp and some will connect to Bluetooth speakers anywhere in the house. Amazon has its own Vinyl Record Store that sells old and new releases.

Generators are nice to have for tailgating or camping. Most run on gasoline which is loud and smelly. The Goal Zero Yeti line of portable generators serve the same purpose quietly. The smallest version will power and charge small devices such as smartphones

and tablets, while larger (more expensive) Yeti generators can keep appliances operating. Add a Goal Zero solar panel and you won't even need to worry about the generator losing power.