The race for the GOP nomination for Georgia governor is a packed one, with five men looking to win it.

The candidates are current Lt. Governor Casey Cagle, Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, Clay Tippins, Michael Williams and Hunter Hill.

Due to term limits, current Governor Nathan Deal is retiring.

Many of the candidates cast their votes on Tuesday morning, including front-runner Casey Cagle. Cagle says he is confident in today's election despite low turnout numbers.

Channel 3 asked Cagle if he's concerned about the Republican party's standing in the election and concerns from voters that either party leans too far.

Cagle answered, "It is very important that we elect the right candidate in the primary that can win in November and in every poll that has been out there it has been illustrated I'm the only person that can win in November."

Polls in Georgia closed at 7:00 p.m.