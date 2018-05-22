News
Polk County Sheriff seeking suspect in gas station theft
The sheriff's office says theft happened at Sunoco Station at Highway 411 and Mull Road.
Tuesday, May 22nd 2018, 4:10 pm EDT by
Updated:
Tuesday, May 22nd 2018, 4:30 pm EDT
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is hoping you can help identify a man who is wanted for a theft at a local gas station.
The sheriff's office says theft happened at Sunoco Station at Highway 411 and Mull Road.
The male suspect was driving a red Toyota 4Runner.
If you have any information about this case, please call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 423-338-4540. You can also click here to send a message through Facebook and remain anonymous.
Stay with the WRCB app for updates to this story.