The Polk County Sheriff's Office is hoping you can help identify a man who is wanted for a theft at a local gas station.

The sheriff's office says theft happened at Sunoco Station at Highway 411 and Mull Road.

The male suspect was driving a red Toyota 4Runner.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 423-338-4540. You can also click here to send a message through Facebook and remain anonymous.