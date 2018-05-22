UPDATE: At the request of the District Attorney General, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into why the Bradley County SWAT team stormed the home of an innocent family.

Early Tuesday morning the SWAT team launched a flash bang into the home, where four children were sleeping and placed their father in handcuffs before realizing they had the wrong address.

No one is talking.

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office continues to deny our request for an explanation.

Channel 3 did learn that the Drug Enforcement Administration was also involved with the mishap. That agency released a written statement confirming what we already knew: the Renck family was not their intended target.

“On May 22, 2018, agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Louisville Field Division and the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office served a federal search warrant at an address associated with an individual wanted for murder who was also a target in an ongoing heroin investigation. This operation was a part of a larger ongoing investigation. Unfortunately, this search warrant was initially served on the wrong residence. DEA leadership immediately responded to the scene and met with the family. Fortunately, there were no injuries and DEA will continue to work with the family to ensure their wellbeing. Situations such as these are tragic and DEA takes them very seriously. We intend to look into this matter further and take steps to ensure situations such as this never occur again.”

It's a mistake that has rattled Spence Renck's family of five. His wife was also sleeping when SWAT team members stormed in, launching smoke bombs.

The damage done to his 6-year-old son's ears is temporary.

More than 24 hours later, Renck said there has been no formal apology from the agencies involved. There has also been no explanation about why the mistake happened.

Washington County authorities confirm deputies and drug enforcement agents were looking for 27-year-old Monte Lamar Brewer Jr. in connection to a murder.

Brewer's home address is listed as 4030 Lyncrest Drive. The Renck family lives at 4040 Lyncrest Drive.

Channel 3 wanted to know if the search warrant had the wrong house number on it, but the court system says that document is sealed and unavailable for release.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office declined to comment again on Wednesday, citing the ongoing investigation.

The DEA offered no additional information in its statement.

It is still unclear who will foot the bill for the damages to the home as well as any medical bills.

Channel 3 reached out to the county attorney's office as well as the county commisioner who oversees district 4, where the raid took place.

District 4 Commissioner Charolette Peak said, "This is a very unfortunate incident and I can’t imagine the catastrophic failure in the breakdown of a system that is in place to prevent incidents like this. I’m sure human error is to blame but is no excuse and cannot justify what happened to this innocent family or what could have happened. These teams are highly trained professionals and are tasked to protect and to serve all citizens and while I cannot speak for them I am sure they are all saddened by what happened."

Stay with the WRCB app for updates to this story.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the actions of the Bradley County Sheriff's Office SWAT members while executing a warrant earlier this week.

Preliminary information indicates the deputies appear to have initially entered the wrong home, according to the TBI.

The request comes from 10th District Attorney General Stephen Crump.

In addition, the Drug Enforcement Administration has issued a statement about Tuesday's incident:

“On May 22, 2018, agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Louisville Field Division and the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office served a federal search warrant at an address associated with an individual wanted for murder who was also a target in an ongoing heroin investigation. This operation was a part of a larger ongoing investigation. Unfortunately, this search warrant was initially served on the wrong residence. DEA leadership immediately responded to the scene and met with the family. Fortunately, there were no injuries and DEA will continue to work with the family to ensure their wellbeing. Situations such as these are tragic and DEA takes them very seriously. We intend to look into this matter further and take steps to ensure situations such as this never occur again.”

PREVIOUS STORY: Bradley County father says officers raided his home by accident Tuesday morning in their search for a wanted murder suspect from Washington County.

Spencer Renck, who lives on Lynncrest Drive, says he heard a loud banging noise in his home shortly before 6 a.m. Renck tells Channel 3, he thought someone was breaking into his home while his wife and children were sleeping. He says flash bangs were thrown into the home and he was put in handcuffs. Officers later released him when they realized he was not who they were looking for.

Renck wrote about the incident on his public Facebook page.

Renck tells Channel 3 his son's ears may have been injured by the flashbangs. He took his son to a local hospital this afternoon to have him checked out.

Channel 3 reached out to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office to learn more about the mix-up.

"Earlier this morning, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office assisted a federal agency with executing a federal search warrant which led to the arrest of a male who was wanted for murder in Washington County, TN," wrote Captain James Bradford in an email to Channel 3.

"No other details are available at this time since the investigation is still on-going," he added.

According to a press release from the Johnson City Police Department, Monte Lamar Brewer Jr. is identified as the man wanted by Washington County authorities in connection with the murder of a pregnant woman. Brewer's home address is listed as being on the same street the Renck family lives on. Brewer was arrested in Bradley County Tuesday morning following the incident at Renck's home.