News
TripAdvisor ranks Ocoee River among top destinations to go white water rafting
TripAdvisor recently released their list of the "20 Top White Water Rafting Trips in the USA," and the Ocoee River was featured on the list.
Tuesday, May 22nd 2018, 3:24 pm EDT by
Updated:
Tuesday, May 22nd 2018, 3:55 pm EDT
If you're looking to go white water river rafting this summer, TripAdvisor said one of the best places to go is right here in the Tennessee Valley.
TripAdvisor recently released their list of the "20 Top White Water Rafting Trips in the USA," and the Ocoee River was featured on the list.
"Our algorithm analyzed every traveler review on our site, identifying which US destinations are among the best for white water rafting excursions, and the Ocoee ranked in the top 20," a TripAdvisor spokesperson explained.
To view the full list, visit TripAdvisor's website.