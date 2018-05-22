If you're looking to go white water river rafting this summer, TripAdvisor said one of the best places to go is right here in the Tennessee Valley.

TripAdvisor recently released their list of the "20 Top White Water Rafting Trips in the USA," and the Ocoee River was featured on the list.

READ MORE | Contract to keep rafts on Ocoee River good for 15 years

"Our algorithm analyzed every traveler review on our site, identifying which US destinations are among the best for white water rafting excursions, and the Ocoee ranked in the top 20," a TripAdvisor spokesperson explained.