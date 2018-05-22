Voters in Catoosa County have reported experiencing some issues while voting today.

The issue appears to come from voters selecting the larger text option, which appears to freeze the voting machines.

Georgia's primary ballots for many counties are quite long, which may be contributing to the problem, according to Shelly Coffee with the Catoosa Election Commission, who says there is no real problem.

When voters tried to enlarge the ballot it locked voting machines up a few times and slowed the slowed machines down. Now they are asking people not to enlarge the ballot.

Voters should remember to bring their voter ID cars and government-issued ID when voting.