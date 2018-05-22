News
Panama City active shooting suspect found dead in apartment
Witnesses tell WJHG they've heard more than 50 gunshots in the area.
Tuesday, May 22nd 2018, 2:21 pm EDT by
Updated:
Tuesday, May 22nd 2018, 7:33 pm EDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WFLA) - Law enforcement officials in Panama City say an active shooting suspect is dead.
On Tuesday afternoon, Panama City police and several other agencies responded to the scene at an apartment complex on Beck Avenue. That's where they say 49-year-old Kevin Robert Holroyd was barricaded.
After an hours-long standoff that included exchanged gunfire, authorities were able to get into the apartment and found Holroyd dead. A law enforcement official says Holroyd poured gasoline on the floor of the apartment and attempted to light a flare before he was found dead.
