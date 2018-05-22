On Tuesday afternoon, Panama City police and several other agencies responded to the scene at an apartment complex on Beck Avenue. That's where they say 49-year-old Kevin Robert Holroyd was barricaded.

After an hours-long standoff that included exchanged gunfire, authorities were able to get into the apartment and found Holroyd dead. A law enforcement official says Holroyd poured gasoline on the floor of the apartment and attempted to light a flare before he was found dead.