A Tennessee Valley war veteran and amputee spent some time golfing Monday as a former president looked on.

Channel 3 has followed Andrew Smith's story for several years. Smith was injured when he stepped on an in Afghanistan in March 2012.

READ MORE | Wounded veteran continues to pay it forward

Smith is participating in the Bush Insitute Warrior Open at the AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas, Texas.

The Bush Institute's Warrior Open began in 2011. The golf tournament is for United States military personnel who were seriously wounded or injured since September 11, 2001.

"The event amplifies and draws attention to the service, sacrifice, and resilience of post-9/11 warriors and their families," an institute spokesperson explained.

His wife, Tori, shared a picture of Andrew teeing off Monday while President George W. Bush watched.

"Andrew Smith teeing off yesterday during the first day of the Warrior Open. If he was nervous teeing off in front of President Bush - he didn't show it," Tori wrote on Facebook.