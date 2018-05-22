UPDATE: Around 9:30 Tuesday evening, Stacey Evans conceded to her opponent Stacey Abrams.

With 34% of the precinct votes in Evans had only 26% (45,512) of the votes. Her opponent was leading with 76% of the votes (129,595).

Stacey Abrams will be the Democratic candidate for governor in the fall.

PREVIOUS STORY: Stacey Evans is counting on her hometown of Ringgold to help her in Georgia’s Primary Elections. Evans is one of two Democratic candidates vying to be the governor of Georgia.

She graduated from Ringgold High School in 1996. Evans then went on to graduate from the University of Georgia. She is a former Georgia State House District 42 Representative. Currently, she is a lawyer based in Atlanta.

READ MORE | Decision 2018

Evans is very vocal about how she came from a poor family and how the HOPE scholarship helped get her through college. Her priority is to make that program more accessible to a larger amount of people. She believes Georgia needs to restore tuition-free technical college and make it so that grade and SAT score requirements do not deter people of color from going to college.