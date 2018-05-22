A former and current UT football player appeared in a Knox County courtroom on Tuesday to settle misdemeanor marijuana charges against them.

Former running back John Kelly, who was drafted by the LA Rams, pleaded guilty in exchange for judicial diversion. If his record remains clear for 11 months and 29 days, his charges will be expunged from his records.

Ignont, who is still on the Vol's roster as a linebacker, will have his charges dismissed after he pays court costs.

Both players were suspended for the Kentucky game last season after they were pulled over for having a tail light out on Cumberland Avenue on October 24. Police smelled marijuana inside the vehicle and asked for consent to search it.