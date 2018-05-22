UPDATE: Colton Moore has won the GOP nomination in District 1 for the Georgia's House of Representatives Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old defeated incumbent John Deffenbaugh, receiving 67% of the vote to Deffenbaugh's 33%.

Deffenbaugh has been in office since 2013 and is almost 50 years older than his challenger.

Moore is from Dade County and graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016. He said he wants to bring a different energy to the capital and focus on educational reform, transportation and criminal justice issues.

READ MORE | Decision 2018

Since no Democrat is running, Moore has secured his seat in the Georgia House of Representatives.

READ MORE | Decision 2018 Election Results

Stay with the WRCB for the latest Decision 2018 results.

ORIGINAL STORY: The race for District 1 Georgia House of Representatives has garnered a lot of attention. The two candidates in this primary race are nearly 50 years apart in age.

Incumbent John Deffenbaugh from Lookout Mountain will face 24-year-old Colton Moore.

Deffenbaugh has been in office since 2013. He has served on several committees and worked specifically on bringing more support for veterans, small businesses and securing funding for transportation projects in Dade and Walker Counties. He says he’s seeking re-election to help more people.

“It’s my desire and experience in how to help people that I can make calls and they know who I am,” Deffenbaugh said.

Deffenbaugh said his age and his time in office give him a leg up over his challenger who is a recent college graduate.

Moore is from Dade County and graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016. He said he wants to bring a different energy to the capital and focus on educational reform, transportation and criminal justice issues. Moore explained he does not think his age will hurt him at the polls, even though the majority of the state representatives are much older than he is.

“I’m running to be a louder, more productive voice bringing a new perspective to the legislature. I want government to get off our backs and out of our pockets,” Moore said.

Interestingly, Deffenbaugh actually invited Moore to the capital to shadow him. He tells me he wants the best man to win and wants both to be prepared for the job.