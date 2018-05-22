News
CPD, National Park Rangers working to identify man who hunted illegally
The Chattanooga Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who hunted illegally.
Tuesday, May 22nd 2018, 12:06 pm EDT by
Updated:
Wednesday, May 23rd 2018, 6:30 am EDT
According to CPD, the man hunted in the Lookout Valley portion of the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park.
The police department has been working with National Park Rangers to correctly identify this individual.
If you can help, please contact Ranger Justin Young at 423-298-7437.