UPDATE: NTSB recommends adding seat belts to all school buses
The 2016 Woodmore bus crash claimed the lives of six children.
UPDATE: In a bold move, the NTSB recommended seat belts on all school buses after the deadly Woodmore crash.
"This will be a historic day," said NTSB chairman Robert L. Sumwalt III in a board meeting Tuesday.
The board said the lack of belts on the bus was a contributing factor in the deadly 2016 crash.
The National Transportation Safety Board has also adopted a three-part probable cause in the Woodmore Elementary bus crash that killed six children in 2016.
According to the NTSB, the three-prong cause is:
- School bus driver's excessive speed and cell phone use, which led to the loss of vehicle control.
- Durham School Services failed to provide adequate bus driver oversight allowing an inexperienced bus driver to operate a commercial vehicle with escalating risky driving behavior that could lead to the unsafe operation of the school bus.
- The Hamilton County Department of Education's lack of follow up to ensure that Durham School Services had addressed a known issue.
The probable cause was originally amended from the first item as a single probable cause. This happened when NTSB chairman Robert L. Sumwalt III recommended the three-pronged cause. Then the board voted to approve the measure.
The Woodmore crash findings were released Tuesday along with findings from a Baltimore bus crash that was driven by a man who had a seizure while driving that bus.