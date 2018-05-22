"The administration’s inconsistency presents a challenge — for trade negotiators as well as American business leaders."

The tenuous status of Trump’s planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next month is another factor looming over the negotiations, some experts say, pointing to China’s longstanding position of influence on the leaders of the isolated country.

“The U.S. administration does not want this big conflict with China emerging right in the middle of its commitment to have negotiations with North Korea,” Bosworth said.

“All of this is definitely intertwined, for sure,” Horwitz said, but he added that the administration’s inconsistency presented a challenge — for trade negotiators as well as American business leaders trying to figure out whether or not they should invest in workers, equipment or other financial commitments.

“When we think about hiring and consumer products and pricing — all of these forces in our economy rely on some sense of certainty,” he said.

In a global economy, the impact could be great: Businesses that compete with China and those that export to it could be reluctant to expand, Moore predicted. “When someone is hiring, they’re not looking at rumor and speculation. That’s the real world,” he said.

The longer this drags on, the more detrimental it could be to the domestic economy, according to Schott.

“Uncertainty itself is a restriction on trade,” he said.