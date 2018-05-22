Good Tuesday. A front sliding into the area will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms later this morning. They will last on and off through the afternoon and into the evening hours. The biggest threats will be from lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds. Temps this afternoon will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday, the front bringing the rain in today will slide south taking all the energy with it so our rain chances will be less than 20% both days. That will allow afternoon highs to make it to the upper 80s with high humidity.

Friday we are watching the tropics for the potential of a developing low-pressure system that could bring some heavy rain to the area Friday through the weekend and even into Memorial Day. With the information we have right now, I would expect highs in the low 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon through at least Monday.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

TUESDAY: