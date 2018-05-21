The Tyner Rams celebrated the life of 16-year-old Javon Craddock Monday night in a memorial at Tyner Academy.

Craddock passed away last week while playing basketball at the Boys and Girls Club.

READ MORE | UPDATE: Tyner community mourning death of sophomore basketball player

There has been an outpouring of love for the Tyner sophomore since he passed, and there was even more of that displayed during the memorial. At least 100 people were there and Craddock impacted all of them in some way, shape or form.

“To know that in 16 years he had this type of impact on all of us says that there’s a lot that we all could be doing,” said Tyner Middle Academy principal, Crystal Sorrells.

The memorial was held in the high school gym where balloons and signs honored Craddock. It's a place they say Craddock loved most.

“Me and Javon would sit in here for hours going shot for shot; just shooting, just shooting. Eventually he wouldn't want to go home. It would get to the point where I would be like okay Javon I got to go to work in the morning,” said Assistant Basketball Coach, Dontay Hampton. “Javon loved life and he made me love coaching.”

Eventually the lights dimmed and candles were lit. As Craddock’s loved ones crowded closer together, Head Basketball Coach, E'Jay Ward spoke about the fun, silly and bright young man he says Craddock was.

“The first time I saw Javon I knew for a fact that he was special,” said Ward. “I loved the Javon with all my heart. I just wish he could walk through the halls and me see him and tell him Javon take that hood off boy and get to class.”

Loss is never easy, but Ward says his team will carry Craddock with them throughout next season.

“Although this is a big dent in our team, I have faith in the guys up here that we are going to fill this void. Each and every possession. Each and every play we’re going to play hard for Javon.”