A Chattanooga man was sentenced to 23 years in prison for his role in distributing heroin that ultimately resulted in the death of a Red Bank man.

A release from the Department of Justice says 29-year-old Darius Jermaine Blakemore pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin resulting in death, distribution of heroin resulting in death, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack, and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

The release says Blakemore sent one of his runners, Joshua Corbett, to sell heroin to Jessica Rachels in a McDonald’s parking lot in February of 2016.

The release says Rachels gave a portion of the drug to 24-year-old Logan Whiteaker, who drove her to make the purchase.

"A family member found Whiteaker dead the next morning on the bathroom floor of his Red Bank residence with a hypodermic needle clutched in his hand," according to the release.

Whiteaker had graduated from Hamilton County Drug Court less than 24 hours prior to his death.

Rachels and Corbett were also charged with distribution of heroin resulting in death. Like Blakemore, both pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin resulting in death and were each sentenced to serve 10 years in prison.