The biggest principal shakeup ever in Hamilton County continued Monday with the appointments of nine new principals. In the 2012-13 school year, superintendent Rick Smith moved 22 principals. Monday's moves make 19 new principals announced so far during 2017-18, with at least four more (Daisy, Snow Hill, Signal Mountain Middle/High, and Howard) still to be named. Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson, who took office in the summer of 2017, was widely believed to have been hired to make changes by School Board members. If so, he has certainly met that mandate. The principal moves are due to a mix of retirements, central office changes, demotions, and transfers.

By contrast, several smaller surrounding school districts report no principal changes for the upcoming school year. These include Dade County, Dalton City, and Walker County in Georgia, and Bledsoe, Sequatchie and Cleveland City Schools in Tennessee. Catoosa County in Georgia and McMinn County in Tennessee each report one principal change.

In Hamilton County, principals were named Monday for Alpine Crest Elementary, East Ridge Elementary, Hixson Elementary, Rivermont Elementary, Westview Elementary, Wolftever Elementary, Loftis Middle, Ooltewah Middle and Tyner Academy.

Veteran Hamilton County principal Lea Ann Burk has been transferred to Alpine Crest from Snow Hill Elementary, despite protests from Snow Hill students, and a petition drive led by the school's PTA. It will be her fourth principal assignment. She has served as the principal at Falling Water Elementary, Brown Academy, and Lakeside Academy. Burk led Falling Water Elementary to the National Blue Ribbon School honor in 2016. She began her administrative career at Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts as an assistant principal. Burk was a teacher at Hillcrest Elementary and spent 15 years in the classroom at Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences, which she helped to open. Burk holds undergraduate and master’s degrees from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She has also taught at UTC as an adjunct professor. Burk replaces the retiring Norma Faerber.

Ursula Greene will be the new principal at Hixson Elementary School. Greene has served as assistant principal at the school since July 2013. She has also served as an assistant principal at Hardy Elementary, and Orchard Knob Middle School. Greene has worked in Hamilton County Schools for 18 years as a teacher and administrator. She is a Leadership Fellows graduate and a Principal Leadership Academy graduate. She holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and a specialist degree from Tennessee Technological University. Greene replaces the retiring Julie Fine.

Debbie Caudle is the new principal at Westview Elementary School, replacing Margo Williams who has retired after 19 years at Westview. She has been assistant principal at Westview since 2016. Before moving into administration, she was a third and fourth-grade teacher at Wallace A. Smith Elementary. She wrote and was awarded a technology grant to begin a news team at Smith for students to deliver the daily announcements in a news format. She also taught at Woodmore Elementary in Hamilton County, as well as at Polk County Schools in Lakeland, Florida; and Dallas Independent School District in Dallas, Texas. Caudle holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee, and a master’s from Nova Southeastern University

Gail Huffstutler, current principal at East Ridge Elementary, will make a move to Wolftever Elementary School. She has been principal at East Ridge since 2013. Huffstutler served as an assistant principal at Bess T. Shepherd Elementary. She was a teacher and literacy coach at Brown International Academy from 2008 to 2011. She has taught fifth, third, and first-grade, as well as kindergarten, and she has taught at Brown, Westview Elementary, and Alpine Crest Elementary. Huffstutler holds a bachelor’s degree from Lee University, and a master’s from Trevecca Nazarene University

With the opening of the principal position at East Ridge Elementary, Juan Moreno will be promoted from assistant principal to principal at the school. Moreno has been the assistant principal at East Ridge Elementary since 2016. He started his career as a kindergarten teacher in 2009 and moved to second-grade in 2014. Moreno has a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Jill Evans will be the new principal at Rivermont Elementary, replacing Nikki Bailey, who has been transferred to Lookout Valley. Evans is currently the assistant principal at Middle Valley Elementary School. Before moving into administration, she worked as a math coach and literacy coach at Middle Valley when it was known as Ganns Elementary. She started her teaching career as a third-grade teacher and also spent time in kindergarten and first-grade at Green Math and Science Magnet and Ball Camp Primary in Knoxville. Evans taught at Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts and Battle Academy in Hamilton County Schools. Evans holds a bachelor’s degree, urban specialists certification, and a master’s degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

The new principal at Loftis Middle School will be Dr. Mary Catherine Gatlin, replacing Brent Eller, who was transferred to East Hamilton. The new school year in the fall will begin Gatlin’s 20th year in education. In those years she has served as a classroom teacher, data coordinator, curriculum developer, program director, and an instructional coach in West Tennessee. She moved to Chattanooga with her family in 2013 to work at Red Bank High School as in curriculum interventionist and later became an assistant principal. Dr. Gatlin is currently serving as an assistant principal at Signal Mountain Middle/High School and has been there since 2015. Dr. Gatlin holds a master’s degree in Teaching and Learning, a master’s degree in Educational Leadership and an Educational Leadership doctoral degree from Union University.

Dawn Lim will take over the reins at Ooltewah Middle School., replacing Chrissy Easterly, who has accepted a central office position. Lim is currently an assistant principal at Tyner Academy and has held that position since 2014. She was an assistant principal at Loftis Middle School. Lim started her teaching career in Hamilton County Schools as an English teacher at Tyner in 1998. She was also a volunteer volleyball assistant coach, an assistant track coach and a trainer of diversity workshops. She moved to Red Bank High School a year later to teach English. Lim is a product of Hamilton County Schools as she is a graduate of Hixson High School. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Emory and Henry College and a master’s from Trevecca Nazarene University.