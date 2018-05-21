Officials say a house fire in Hixson on Monday evening was started by careless smoking.

It happened in the 6200 block of Old Dayton Pike around 5:10 p.m.

Hamilton County EMS spokeswoman Amy Maxwell says the fire started in a bedroom, where Dallas Bay Volunteer firefighters contained it.

Maxwell says the fire started from an elderly female throwing her "smoking material in a plastic garbage can."

Maxwell says an elderly male was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but was not taken to a hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire was ruled an accident and damages are estimated at $15,000.

The Red Cross was called in to help the three adults displaced by the fire with their immediate needs.