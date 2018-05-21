We have a warning in this week's Forever Family report: the two boys you're about to meet may melt your heart.

Their names are Matthew and Charles. Both boys are loving, active and eager to please.

Matthew is 11 years old and Charlie is 4 years old. It's easy to see, even when they're not on the same page, they try to complete each others' sentences and thoughts.

Matthew is intelligent and well spoken. Charlie is extremely sweet and almost always happy.

The boys hope to find their Forever Family soon, one that will make them feel welcomed and help them when times are tough.

