UPDATE: Cleveland Police said the missing juvenile has been found and is safe.

PREVIOUS STORY: Cleveland Police are searching for a missing juvenile.

Seargent Evie West with the Cleveland Police Department said officers responded to a call about a missing teen on King Edward Avenue.

The teen, 15-year-old Hailey Huskey, ran away from home around 1:30 pm on May 14, 2018, her father told officers. Her father added that she left without permission and had not returned.

Huskey is described as a white female with shoulder length blonde hair, hazel eyes and a fair-light complexion. She was last seen wearing a white tank top with black leggings.