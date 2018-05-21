News
UPDATE: Missing Cleveland teen found
15-year-old Hailey Huskey ran away from home around 1:30 pm on May 14, 2018.
Monday, May 21st 2018, 4:30 pm EDT by
Updated:
Wednesday, May 23rd 2018, 12:20 pm EDT
UPDATE: Cleveland Police said the missing juvenile has been found and is safe.
PREVIOUS STORY: Cleveland Police are searching for a missing juvenile.
Seargent Evie West with the Cleveland Police Department said officers responded to a call about a missing teen on King Edward Avenue.
The teen, 15-year-old Hailey Huskey, ran away from home around 1:30 pm on May 14, 2018, her father told officers. Her father added that she left without permission and had not returned.
Huskey is described as a white female with shoulder length blonde hair, hazel eyes and a fair-light complexion. She was last seen wearing a white tank top with black leggings.
Anyone with information about Huskey's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Daniel Gibbs at 423-559-3393.