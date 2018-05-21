Several K9s from around the Tennessee Valley won big at the United States Police Canine Association Spring Trials.

The trails were held in Rome, Georgia, and law enforcement agencies from Region 22, which includes Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama, participated.

Two Chattanooga Police Department K9 teams won awards for Top Dog in two different areas and in several individual events.

Officer Lucas Timmons and K9 Burt won the Top Dog Narcotics Detection Team honor. Officer Barry Vrandenburg and K9 Camie took home the award for Top Explosive Odor Team. Both teams will travel to New Jersey to represent Region 22 at the UPSCA Nationals.

A K9 from Whitfield County that trained with the CPD K9 Unit won the Top Dog Overall honors. Since they trained with CPD, the team was counted under CPD's overall finishes.

The team includes Whitfield County Deputy Todd Thompson and his K9 partner, Eddy. Eddy also received his Police Dog 1 Certification and Narcotics Director Certification. He will attend the National Competition in Huntsville, Alabama, in September.

The two CPD teams and the Whitfield County team finished with first, second and third overall.