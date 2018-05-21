A man tried to escape a holding cell after being arrested in Dade County.

According to the Dade County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress on Ponderosa Drive.

Deputies found two offenders on the property when they arrived.

Two people, 36-year-old Eric A Inman and 30-year-old Amber A Turner were arrested on charges of burglary and theft by taking. They were transported to the jail for booking.

Staff at detention center found Inman trying to escape from a holding cell. He was breaking out portions of the ceiling, causing damage to the inside of the cell.