Duo arrested on burglary charges, one tries to escape jail
A man tried to escape a holding cell after being arrested in Dade County.
Monday, May 21st 2018, 2:05 pm EDT by
Updated:
Monday, May 21st 2018, 2:05 pm EDT
According to the Dade County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress on Ponderosa Drive.
Deputies found two offenders on the property when they arrived.
Two people, 36-year-old Eric A Inman and 30-year-old Amber A Turner were arrested on charges of burglary and theft by taking. They were transported to the jail for booking.
Staff at detention center found Inman trying to escape from a holding cell. He was breaking out portions of the ceiling, causing damage to the inside of the cell.
Inman was also charged with criminal attempt to escape, interference with government property and inciting a riot inside a penal institution.