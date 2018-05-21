A former United States president has entered into a deal with Netflix to produce films and series.

According to a tweet from Netflix, former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement with the streaming site.

“Barack and Michelle Obama are among the world’s most respected and highly-recognized public figures and are uniquely positioned to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities and strive to change the world for the better,” said Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos. “We are incredibly proud they have chosen to make Netflix the home for their formidable storytelling abilities.”

Netflix said the Obamas will produce films and series that potentially include scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features.

The Obamas will be producing their content with their newly formed production company, Higher Ground Productions.

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” said President Obama. “That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix – we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”