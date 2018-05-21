An Athens Police officer was attacked while trying to take a man into custody.

According to the City of Athens, the incident happened on May 15 when officers responded to a call of a man, identified as Jesse Moses, chasing his parents up the street in the area of Palos Street.

When one of the officers came within sight of the car Moses was driving, Moses left the area by driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

The officer caught up with the vehicle but found it abandoned.

Another officer located Moses hiding in some bushes. When she attempted to detain him, Moses attacked her. Witnesses said Moses smashed her head into the ground during the altercation.

During the attack, she was able to radio for help.

Another officer arrived in the area and pursued Moses on foot. Moses was quickly taken into custody.

During the investigation, officers discovered Moses had violated an order of protection that prohibited him from being around his parents. A 15-year-old girl was also with him during the incident. She was a runaway from another county.

Moses was charged with:

Aggravated Assault (2 counts)

Disorderly Conduct

Resisting Arrest

Violation of order of protection (2 counts)

The female officer, identified as Officer Holmes, suffered an injury to her face. She was taken to an area hospital and released later that day.