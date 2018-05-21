A traffic stop in Dade County led to the arrest of three people.

According to the Dade County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was conducting a traffic stop on May 17 in the 3000 block of Highway 301.

The deputy found several items in the vehicle that were believed to possibly be related to a Hartline Road burglary.

Deputies also found drug and drug-related items inside the vehicle.

Jordan B Gold, Heather N Dodson and Zachary J Harrison were all taken into custody and transported to jail.

Charges include:

Jordan B Gold, 24

Possession of Marijuana

Heather N Dodson, 29

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Zachary J Harrison, 27

Possession of a Schedule 4 Drug

Possession of Drug Related Objects