News
Traffic stop leads to arrest of three people on drug charges
Deputies found drug and drug-related items inside the vehicle.
Monday, May 21st 2018, 11:40 am EDT by
Updated:
Monday, May 21st 2018, 11:40 am EDT
A traffic stop in Dade County led to the arrest of three people.
According to the Dade County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was conducting a traffic stop on May 17 in the 3000 block of Highway 301.
The deputy found several items in the vehicle that were believed to possibly be related to a Hartline Road burglary.
Deputies also found drug and drug-related items inside the vehicle.
Jordan B Gold, Heather N Dodson and Zachary J Harrison were all taken into custody and transported to jail.
Charges include:
Jordan B Gold, 24
- Possession of Marijuana
Heather N Dodson, 29
- Possession of Drug Related Objects
Zachary J Harrison, 27
- Possession of a Schedule 4 Drug
- Possession of Drug Related Objects
Charges are pending the investigation into the burglary for all three.