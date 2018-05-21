On Saturday, June 16, for the last night of Riverbend 2018, it is a mix of Bret Michaels and blues music.

HEADLINER: Bret Michaels at 9:30pm at Coke Stage

BANDS TO WATCH: Blues Beatles at 9:30pm at Unum Stage, Austin Young Band at 6pm at Bug Light Stage

It took one band member’s love of The Beatles and the rest of the bands’ love of the Blues to formulate one of the most entertaining Blues Outfits in the world today. The Blues Beatles' sound is intimately appeasing, but at the same time powerful and infectious.

Delivering fiery guitar licks with electrifying passion, Austin Young has crafted a sound that embraces a diverse palette of emotions to create a powerful and moving experience.