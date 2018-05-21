RIVERBEND 2018: Third Eye Blind headlines second Friday
HEADLINER: Third Eye Blind at 9:30pm at the Coke Stage
Third Eye Blind first found commercial success in the late 1990s, with hits like "Semi-Charmed Life," "Jumper," and "How's It Going to Be," all reaching the Top 10.
The band is headlining Riverbend 2018 for the second Friday night lineup.
BANDS TO WATCH: The Shadowboxers at 8pm at the Unum Stage, Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band at 10:30pm at Bud Light Stage.
An American pop band that formed in Atlanta, GA in 2008, The Shadowboxers spent a couple of years opening for the Indigo Girls.
Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band is another band to watch at Riverbend 2018. Chubby of Louisiana, is the third generation of zydeco artists with famous relatives like Roy Carrier and Warren Carrier. In addition to singing, Chubby also plays the accordion and drums.