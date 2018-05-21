About 90 minutes southeast of central city Chattanooga, in the foothills of the Chattahoochee National Forest, sits a unique “glamp-ground” called Elatse’yi.

"It's actually a Cherokee term,” explains co-owner, Wesley Buchanan. “Those people were actually native to this area. And it basically means green, verdant earth. And that's kind of what you experience here. It's like a jungle…especially with all of the rain we've had, it's green, it's verdant, it's strong, it's healthy."

The grounds were set up to inspire guests, that are uncertain of their outdoor skills, to unplug themselves from day-to-day monotony. It’s the basis of the glamping.

"You can have a fire in the fire pit, but you can also go soak in an amazing Japanese soaking tub,” says co-owner Rebekah Buchanan. “So it's just combining the two."

One of your overnight options is a vintage 1977 Airstream, full of up-to-date modern conveniences like TV, air-conditioning and plumbing. It sleeps four comfortably, with a full-size bed and two twin beds.

"People go to the Airstream because when they were little they had grandparents that had an Airstream and they wanted to experience that same thing,” says Rebekah. “And they want to bring their grandkids and show them how to experience it."

Outside of the Airstream you can lounge in a covered living room area. There is also a fully-functioning bathroom, Japanese soaking tub and outdoor shower.

On the other side of the property, sits and Patagonian-style Eco-Tent for overnight stays.

"You almost feel like, wait what country am I in,” says Rebekah. “It's very unique, it's very worldly. Some of the decorations and games in the dome have come from Peru and cool places like that so it's a unique twist on North Georgia glamping with a fun South American theme."