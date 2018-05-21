NASHVILLE (AP) - Republican Rep. Diane Black rode a private plane linked to a Tennessee-based trucking company for which she helped extend a federal emissions loophole.

Black is running for governor. Her campaign received $225,000 linked to the Fitzgerald Glider Kits company.

Black helped convince Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt to continue exempting rebuilt diesel engines used by Fitzgerald Glider Kits trucks.

According to The Tennessean, campaign spokesman Chris Hartline said Black rented the plane at fair-market value, which will be reported. She and staffers flew to last month's Paris Fish Fry and Hamilton County Reagan Day Dinner.

The plane is registered to Dale Hollow Aviation LLC, which shares an address and registered agent with Fitzgerald Glider Kits.

Fitzgerald Glider Kits attorney Joe DePew said the company doesn't own the plane.

