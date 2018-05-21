News
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Alabama Hwy. in Ringgold near Industrial Drive
Utility work will close Alabama Highway in Catoosa County until around May 28.
For about 2 weeks, utility work will be done on Alabama Highway in Catoosa County.
The Catoosa Utility District Authority will reroute traffic each night near Industrial Drive.
Work will be performed from 8pm to 6am each night. The work started on May 14 and should be finished by Monday, May 28.